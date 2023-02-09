Makaneole reassures strong Pak-US bilateral relations during Bahawalpur visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :United States (US) Consul General (CG) to Lahore William K. Makaneole has said that the US enjoys broad, deep and long-term partnership with Punjab in various sectors and these ties will be further bolstered.

The US Consul General said the US has contributed in the education, agriculture, health, rule of law sectors and energy sectors during the past 75 years, adding that there is need to further expand people to people ties.

During his five-day visit to Bahawalpur, the Consul General attended Cholistan Jeep Rally, visited Black Buck sanctuary, met businessmen including office-bearers of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), toured different industries and witnessed rich cultural heritage at Noor Mahal and Derawar Fort.

"Our countries have been partners for over 75 years. Our two nations have substantial shared interests and values, something reflected in our partnership and the many kinds of cooperation that support it," noted Consul General Makaneole.

At the luncheon by the BCCI, he said the U.S. government has worked to develop trade and investment ties, encourage innovation, entrepreneurship, and support women's economic empowerment while the diplomat underscored the strong bilateral economic relationship during meetings and tours of the Asia Ghee Mill and Ashraf Sugar Mills.

Makaneole said, "the United States continues to be Pakistan's top export destination and Punjab is a center for trade between our two countries. U.S. direct investment in Pakistan increased by 50 percent and is now the highest it has been in over a decade." The Consul General also visited the Black Buck Sanctuary and toured the Conservation Breeding Centre. He hailed initiatives of the Punjab Wildlife Forest and Fisheries Department and discussed U.S. efforts to counter climate change through the Green Alliance with diverse partners in Pakistan.

Consul General Makaneole inaugurated two main categories - prepared (modified cars) and stock (original factory build) at the Cholistan Jeep Rally - Pakistan's biggest motor sports event. He said economic development through tourism is one of the top priorities of the U.S. Mission in Pakistan.

Makaneole was awed by the rich history and cultural heritage of Bahawalpur during his visit to the Noor Mahal and Derawar Fort. The 19th century architectural masterpiece Noor Mahal embodies Corinthian, Islamic and sub-continent elements while the 9th century fort stands tall as historical monument encompassing twelve centuries.