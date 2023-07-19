Open Menu

Makaneole Visits Hiran Minar, Businesses In Sheikhupura

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 08:17 PM

United States Consul General to Lahore William K. Makaneole visited Sheikhupura with a view to strengthen people-to-people ties across Punjab and explore economic opportunities outside Lahore

During the day-long visit, the Consul General visited newly built terrycloth factory of Roomi Fabrics at Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, the Fatima Fertilizer Urea plant, Hiran Minar besides meeting local business representatives and members of chamber of commerce and industry.

The visit was aimed at looking for ways to support local economic development and areas for growth within Pakistan's tourism industry.

During his visit to the Fatima Fertilizer urea plant, an enterprise which started commercial production in 1971 as a joint venture between Dawood Group of Industries Pakistan and Hercules Incorporated, USA, Makaneole observed "In 2022, the United States imported $6 billion in Pakistani goods, while overall U.S.-Pakistan trade amounted to $9.2 billion." He said there is great potential to expand Pak-US bilateral trade relationship and further mutual economic prosperity.

Consul General Makaneole, in his meeting with members of the local business community at the chamber of commerce and industry said, "The United States has been a leading investor in Pakistan for the past 20 years, and in the past year our investments have gone up 50 percent. While these are great numbers, there is still potential for more." Makaneole also visited famous Hiran Minar - a hunting reserve built during the Mughal era.

"The U.S. Mission in Pakistan is proud of working with local partners for preservation of Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, through the Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP)," said Consul General Makaneole.

CG Makaneole emphasized the importance of U.S-Pakistan partnership for expanding people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"Our countries have been good partners for over 75 years. As diverse democracies, our two nations have substantial shared interests and values, something reflected in our partnership and many kinds of cooperation that support it," Makaneole remarked.

More Stories From Pakistan