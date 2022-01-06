Make traffic police more efficient: IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for making the traffic police more efficient in all districts of Punjab.

He said the officers and personnel who do not want to work should be removed from the field and strict action should be taken. He issued these instructions to DIG Traffic Punjab and CTO Lahore while presiding over a meeting held at Central Police Office here on Thursday to improve traffic management system.

IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers themselves should be seen on roads and strict action would be taken against the negligents. He said that useless, incompetent and corrupt officers and officials should be removed from field postings and they should be held accountable. He said that those who do good work should be commended while those who are useless and work shirkers should be severely reprimanded.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that the citizens across the province should be encouraged to get licences and awareness campaign should be expedited. He also emphasized upon that transfer and posting of traffic wardens should be done only on merit. He said that a comprehensive strategy should be adopted for traffic management at the time of arrival and departure outside major schools, educational institutions and offices so that the citizens would face minimum hassle. Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that for convenience of citizens, the procedure for issuance of driving license should be further simplified with the use of modern technology and weekly campaign for issuance of driving license should be conducted in other cities of the province in the style of Lahore Traffic Police.