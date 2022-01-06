UrduPoint.com

Make Traffic Police More Efficient: IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Make traffic police more efficient: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for making the traffic police more efficient in all districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for making the traffic police more efficient in all districts of Punjab.

He said the officers and personnel who do not want to work should be removed from the field and strict action should be taken. He issued these instructions to DIG Traffic Punjab and CTO Lahore while presiding over a meeting held at Central Police Office here on Thursday to improve traffic management system.

IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers themselves should be seen on roads and strict action would be taken against the negligents. He said that useless, incompetent and corrupt officers and officials should be removed from field postings and they should be held accountable. He said that those who do good work should be commended while those who are useless and work shirkers should be severely reprimanded.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that the citizens across the province should be encouraged to get licences and awareness campaign should be expedited. He also emphasized upon that transfer and posting of traffic wardens should be done only on merit. He said that a comprehensive strategy should be adopted for traffic management at the time of arrival and departure outside major schools, educational institutions and offices so that the citizens would face minimum hassle. Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that for convenience of citizens, the procedure for issuance of driving license should be further simplified with the use of modern technology and weekly campaign for issuance of driving license should be conducted in other cities of the province in the style of Lahore Traffic Police.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Punjab Traffic All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for early completion of RUDA, CBD, ..

Prime Minister for early completion of RUDA, CBD, Lai Expressway development pro ..

1 minute ago
 Inzamam Ul Haq appointed as Peshawar Zalmi Preside ..

Inzamam Ul Haq appointed as Peshawar Zalmi President for PSL 2022

1 minute ago
 Govt taking steps for preservation of archaeologic ..

Govt taking steps for preservation of archaeological sites: KP CS

1 minute ago
 Addl IGP for online monitoring of police stations

Addl IGP for online monitoring of police stations

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more d ..

Indonesia reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

4 minutes ago
 COAS underscores significance of peace efforts in ..

COAS underscores significance of peace efforts in Afghanistan amid Turkish Deput ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.