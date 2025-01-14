Makeup Maestro Mona J Attracts Participants At “Masala Festival”
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Makeup maestro Mona j attracted the participants at the mega masala festival concluded here at the Expo centre the other day
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Makeup maestro Mona j attracted the participants at the mega masala festival concluded here at the Expo centre the other day.
Mona j was there in the festival with her extremely interactive presence and participation.
The sessions which comprised, questions and answers, mingling, not to forget Mona's newest introduction of ultra fusion mid-eastern makeup technique, boasting full lips, high cheeks and a skin enhanced botox look made an exciting contribution on the makeup maestro's behalf and became the centre of attraction of the prestigious event.
Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at "Masala Festival"
Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at "Masala Festival"
