Makhdoom Ahmed stresses focus on public problems after elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, former Punjab governor and president of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) south Punjab, has emphasised the need for proactive involvement of the elected representatives in addressing public concerns in their respective Constituencies after completion of electoral process.

In a meeting with a PPP delegation from south Punjab on Saturday, he underscored the historical responsibility bestowed upon the party members, regardless of their position in the government or the opposition, to transcend traditional politics. He announced plans for the south Punjab PPP to foster collaborative relationships with all opposition factions in south and central Punjab, pledging to address their legitimate grievances.

Commending the resilience of PPP candidates amidst challenging recent elections, the PPP leader reiterated the party's commitment to meet expectations of people in south Punjab and the Seraiki belt.

He emphasised the pivotal role of party members as intermediaries between their constituencies and leadership, urging them to serve as ambassadors for the people.

He expressed solidarity with citizens facing hardships and vowed to advocate for beneficial Federal government initiatives. Condemning the prevailing politics of animosity and discord, he affirmed the right to protest while cautioning against spreading falsehoods.

The meeting also facilitated discussions with MNA Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, Qazi Siraj Ahmed MPA, Ghazanfar Khan Langah MPA and others. Abdul Qadir Shahin Chief Coordinator South Punjab, was also present.