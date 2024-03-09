Open Menu

Makhdoom Extols Zardari's 2nd Presidential Victory

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, president of south Punjab PPP and former Punjab governor, has lauded the Pakistan People's Party's monumental achievement with President Asif Ali Zardari's reelection as the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he commended the leadership, democratic-minded individuals, and dedicated party workers for their pivotal roles in the historic success.

Highlighting the significance of democracy, Mahmood referenced Nawaz Sharif's acknowledgment of Bhutto's martyrdom and vote of Ijaz-ul-Haq, underscoring the ethos that "democracy is the best revenge". He reflected on Zardari's remarks regarding the Bhutto legacy and emphasised that judicial decisions were triumphs for democracy.

Echoing the principles of the late leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mahmood emphasised that the essence of democracy lies in people, with power emanating from them. He underscored Zardari's articulation of the democratic philosophy, emphasising that the parliament, representing the people, is the legislative authority.

Moreover, Mahmood reiterated Bhutto's vision that the Constitution would be crafted by people, thereby fortifying parliamentary supremacy, democracy, and democratic institutions. He remarked, "We are just members of the assembly," reaffirming the collective responsibility towards upholding democratic values.

