Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman opens new DHQ hospital building in Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Sindh government spokesperson and Member of the Provincial Assembly Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman inaugurated the newly constructed building of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Matiari, where a mega surgical camp was also established.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, District Health Officer Dr Pir Ghulam Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Additional Director of Social Welfare Rafique Jamali, Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Salam Memon and other officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman also announced the establishment of a chest pain unit for cardiac patients, adding that the DHQ hospital would provide exemplary medical services to the residents of the district.

He assured that further medical facilities would be requested to the chief minister and the health minister by sending letters to them. He maintained that the healthcare system of Sindh had been praised at a recent health conference held in Punjab.

He further stated that modern medical equipment and required facilities would soon be provided to the hospital, and effective steps would also be taken to address the shortage of doctors and staff by coordinating with the health department for approval of new positions.

DC Muhammad Yousif Shaikh assured that the road leading to the DHQ hospital would be completed soon. He also announced plans to upgrade the hospital to a civil and teaching hospital, while noting that the district had the highest number of Rescue 1122 ambulances to handle emergencies efficiently.

DHO Dr Pir Ghulam Hussain said that the health department was actively working to enhance medical facilities in district hospitals and address healthcare challenges.

Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Salam Memon highlighted that DHQ hospital offers free medical tests under the supervision of specialist doctors. He noted that around 2,000 patients visit the Outpatient Department (OPD) daily, with 4 to 5 surgeries performed regularly. Later, Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman conducted a detailed inspection of various wards in the newly constructed hospital building.