Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat for purging LG&CD department of corruption

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat on Tuesday directed Secretary of Local Government and Community Development Department (LG&CD) to elimiate corruption in the department at district levels through human resource development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat on Tuesday directed Secretary of Local Government and Community Development Department (LG&CD) to elimiate corruption in the department at district levels through human resource development.

He was chairing the quarterly review meeting of Chief Minister's Special Monitoring Unit for LG&CD Department here. Punjab Commerce and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, CM's Advisor Dr Salman Shah, departmental secretaries of Finance, LG&CD and other departments concerned attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, LG&CD Department Secretary said that Mayor would be centre of power, while horse trading would not be possible under new Local Governments Act.

Under new Local Government Act, he added that nine municipal corporations, 128 municipal committees and 67 town committees would be established, while Village Panchayt system would be introduced in rural areas. Punjab Local Government Commission would responsible for audit and transparency in the local government departments.

He also briefed the meeting about performance of the companies and authorities working under local government department.

Provincial Finance Minister instructed the authorities concerned to take effective measures for elimination of bribery, and discourage 'reference'/Safarish in hiring and appointment of people and proper mechanism be devised for training of elected representatives of local governments and administrative staff.

The local government staff would also be asked to file their returns like other government officials and declared their assts.

He also asked the department to submit the estimated expenditure for local government election to ensure timely conduct of election.

He also directed for ensuring delimitation of the electoral constituency under government supervision.

The minister added that new Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Award had been notified, while all stakeholders would be taken on board in consultation process of the PFC Award.

Later, the minister also chaired the second meeting of Lahore waste Management Company and discussed the hiring the nine different contactors for nine towns of the city. The meeting was proposed ending door to door service of garbage collection and suggested designated allocating garbage collection points, besides mechanized road sweeping.

The minister also reviewed the proposal of the Urban Unit of recycling of waste, and directed the Finance Department to evaluate the income and expenditures of all the proposals discussed in the meeting before making a final decision on it.