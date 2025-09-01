Makhdoom Jameel-u-Zaman pays detailed visit to Kalyan Bund

Member of the National Assembly and spiritual leader of the Sarwari Jamaat, Makhdoom Jameel-u-Zaman, paid a detailed visit to Kalyan Bund this evening. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, SSP Matiari and representatives from relevant departments were also present

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Member of the National Assembly and spiritual leader of the Sarwari Jamaat, Makhdoom Jameel-u-Zaman, paid a detailed visit to Kalyan Bund this evening. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, SSP Matiari and representatives from relevant departments were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh briefed him that the district administration of Matiari is fully active to deal with the possible flood situation and will never leave the people of the district alone. He further said that, so far, there is no unusual situation in Matiari district and the conditions are under control. However, as a precaution, people from the riverine (kacha) areas are being shifted to safe places. Up till now, 5,800 people and 24,500 livestock have been shifted to safer locations.

He informed that although the district administration has established relief camps equipped with all necessary facilities, most of the displaced people prefer staying with their relatives instead of staying at the camps, and so far, no affected family has come to the relief camps. He added that, in case of a possible flood, assistance will also be sought from the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, and other institutions.

The Deputy Commissioner further informed that an emergency cell has been set up in his office, which is operational day and night. The cell immediately addresses complaints or issues raised by the people.

On this occasion, irrigation officials briefed Makhdoom Jameel-u-Zaman about the current condition of the embankments, water flows, repair works, and vulnerable points.

They informed him that strengthening work is also being carried out at Kalyan Bund as well as other locations. In addition, launches have been deployed at the bunds, ensuring the availability of machinery and other required equipment for emergencies, while staff are present on duty 24/7 to monitor the situation.

The Health Department also informed him that keeping the possible flood situation in mind, 16 medical camps have been established at different locations in Matiari district, where medical facilities are being provided to the local people. Likewise, the Livestock Department has set up 8 cattle farms, where vaccination, treatment, and fodder for livestock brought from flood-affected areas are being arranged.

Makhdoom Jameel-u-Zaman expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the district administration, health, and livestock departments and emphasized that joint efforts and preparedness for the protection of people’s lives and property should be further accelerated. He stressed that in any emergency situation, relief teams must be activated immediately so that timely assistance can be provided to the affected people.

The district administration assured Makhdoom Jameel-u-Zaman that the riverine areas and bunds are under full monitoring and all resources are being utilized to tackle any emergency situation.