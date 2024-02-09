Makhdoom Jamil wins NA-216 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' (PPPP) candidate Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-216 Matiari by securing 124,536 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PML-N's Bashir Ahmed who bagged 80,439 votes.

Voters' turnout remained 53.83 percent.