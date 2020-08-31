Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht appear before NAB

(@fidahassanain)

Both PTI leaders appeared before the anti-graft body to explain their positions regarding allegations of corruption.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Federal Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Hashim Jawan Bakhat appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for possessing assets beyond the known sources of income, the sources said on Monday.

Both Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Khurso Bakhtiar and Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat appeared before the anti-graft body after they were summoned there to explain as how they made their assets.

NAB last year in March initiated inquiry against Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar for his alleged involvement in corruption worth millions. The Federal minister was alleged for billions of rupees corruption in Earthquake affectiees funds.

NAB said that Khusro Bakhtiar had been involved in corruption and he has set up many factories and purchased land from the money earned through corrupt means.

The sources said that the minister purchased hundreds of canals land and established a sugar mill from corrupt money.

The sources said there was a visible difference between his assets and sources of income.

The annual income of his entire family was around Rs60 million and property 5,702 acres when the family made entry into the country politics.

He joined the federal cabinet and the family's assets started increasing and the present worth of his assets is over Rs100 billion.In the last six years, the minister's family did a roaring investment.

It set up four Sugar Millis, five power generation companies, four trading companies, one ethanol manufacturing company and two others.The minister's family property increased from 5,702 kanals to 7,780 kanals in short span, along with 6-7 residential houses and plots in different cities, including DHA Islamabad and DHA Lahore.