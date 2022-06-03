Makhdoom Pur-Khanewal road construction project approved

The District administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid approved the construction of eight kilometer road leading to Khanewal

According to official sources, the project will cost Rs.160.

30 million, it was the long-awaiting demand of the people to provide the easy commuting facility.

It was necessary to mention that Muhammad Khan Daha Member National Assembly and Chaudhry Muhammad Fazal ur Rehman played an important role to accord the approval for the above mentioned project.