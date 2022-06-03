UrduPoint.com

Makhdoom Pur-Khanewal Road Construction Project Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Makhdoom Pur-Khanewal road construction project approved

The District administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid approved the construction of eight kilometer road leading to Khanewal

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The District administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid approved the construction of eight kilometer road leading to Khanewal.

According to official sources, the project will cost Rs.160.

30 million, it was the long-awaiting demand of the people to provide the easy commuting facility.

It was necessary to mention that Muhammad Khan Daha Member National Assembly and Chaudhry Muhammad Fazal ur Rehman played an important role to accord the approval for the above mentioned project.

Related Topics

National Assembly Road Khanewal (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Return of Harry and Meghan splits opinion

Return of Harry and Meghan splits opinion

28 seconds ago
 FM draws UN Secretary General's attention to malic ..

FM draws UN Secretary General's attention to malicious conviction of Yasin Malik ..

29 seconds ago
 DC visits Eid Gah to inspect renovation work

DC visits Eid Gah to inspect renovation work

31 seconds ago
 NWIHS holds workshop on "Modern Cupping for Nonspe ..

NWIHS holds workshop on "Modern Cupping for Nonspecific Mechanical Low Back Pain ..

34 seconds ago
 Federal & provincial regimes working together to s ..

Federal & provincial regimes working together to solve problems of people in Bal ..

8 minutes ago
 15th advanced course module-5 for Inspectors concl ..

15th advanced course module-5 for Inspectors concludes

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.