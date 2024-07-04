Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ pays tribute to Alan Faqeer

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ has said folk Singer Alan Faqeer was equally acclaimed in Pakistan as well as abroad due to his unique style ,costume and tuneful voice.

In a statement on 24th death anniversary of Alan Faqeer Makhdoom Saeed said that Alan Faqeer enthralled the audience by singing songs in Sindhi as well as in Saraiki,urdu and Punjabi languages.

He said that the Makhdoom family keeping its traditions alive has always encouraged intellectuals, poets, artists and people belonging to different segments of life including Alan Faqeer. He said the contribution of Alan Faqeer in singing would be remembered for a long time.