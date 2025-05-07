Makhdoom Saeed U Zaman Denounces Cowardly Indian Missile Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Chairman Sindhi Adai board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ;Atif: has strongly condemned the cowardly Indian missile attack on Pakistan last night.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman "Atif" said that the missile attacks on Pakistan was highly condemnable and a cowardly act
The Indian attack is a shameful act, the cowardly enemy is targeting civilians.
The attacks on mosques exposed Modi's extremist mentality and a clear violation of sovereignty. We will defend our homeland at all costs and do not compromise on Pakistan's national security.
Makhdoom further said that every country has the right to defend itself and Pakistan knows how to protect its borders.
The latest example of this is the destruction of its warplanes in the late-night attack by India.
Pakistan does not want war with anyone.
He said that such an attack by India is against international laws, especially the UN Charter and the laws of war.
Crossing the borders of a country late at night and carrying out military attacks is an illegal act.
He said that the aim of such attacks was to harm peace and stability in both countries.
Pakistan has always been a supporter of peace and cooperation and such attacks create instability in the country.
He said that the Sarwari organization stands with the Pakistan Army in every difficult time.
