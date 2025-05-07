Open Menu

Makhdoom Saeed U Zaman Denounces Cowardly Indian Missile Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman denounces cowardly Indian missile attack

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Chairman Sindhi Adai board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ;Atif: has strongly condemned the cowardly Indian missile attack on Pakistan last night.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman "Atif" said that the missile attacks on Pakistan was highly condemnable and a cowardly act

The Indian attack is a shameful act, the cowardly enemy is targeting civilians.

The attacks on mosques exposed Modi's extremist mentality and a clear violation of sovereignty. We will defend our homeland at all costs and do not compromise on Pakistan's national security.

Makhdoom further said that every country has the right to defend itself and Pakistan knows how to protect its borders.

The latest example of this is the destruction of its warplanes in the late-night attack by India.

Pakistan does not want war with anyone.

He said that such an attack by India is against international laws, especially the UN Charter and the laws of war.

Crossing the borders of a country late at night and carrying out military attacks is an illegal act.

He said that the aim of such attacks was to harm peace and stability in both countries.

Pakistan has always been a supporter of peace and cooperation and such attacks create instability in the country.

He said that the Sarwari organization stands with the Pakistan Army in every difficult time.

Recent Stories

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

18 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

18 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

18 hours ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

18 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

18 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

18 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

18 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

18 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan