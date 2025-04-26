Open Menu

Makhdoom Saeed U Zaman Denounces India’s Unilateral Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman denounces India’s unilateral suspension of Indus water treaty

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board, Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" has strongly condemned India's unilateral suspension of the Sindh Basin Agreement.

In his statement, Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman Aatif has said that the suspension of the Sindh Basin Agreement by the Indian government is strongly condemned. Makhdoom said that any attempt to block or divert Pakistan's water and to usurp the rights of rivers will be considered a war step.

He further said that suspending the Sindh Basin Agreement is a matter of a very sensitive and serious nature, which is seen in the background of the disputes arising on the distribution of water between the two countries.

Makhdoom Saeed said that the suspension of the Sindh Basin Agreement is an open aggression, which is extremely irritating and irresponsible.

There is deep concern and anger among the people of Pakistan against the Indian move.

Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" said that fighting on every front means fighting not only on the military, but also on the diplomatic, legal and economic fronts.

He urged the Pakistani government to take this matter to the International Court of Justice.

Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" said that the Indian government's latest steps show the irresponsibility and irresponsibility of the Modi government; there is a wave of concern in India itself over these actions.

