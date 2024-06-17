Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Express Sorrow On Death Of Ishaq Mangriyo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2024 | 12:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman 'Atif has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief on the demise of Senior Journalist and former President Hyderabad Press club Ishaq Mangriyo who breathed his last on Sunday.
In a statement Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman said that Ishaq Mangriyo was an eminent, conscionable and a brave journalist who dedicated his life to journalism.
He said that the contribution of Ishaq Mangriyo in the field of Journalism would be remembered for a long time.
He prayed to the Almighty for forgiveness of departed soul.
