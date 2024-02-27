Open Menu

Makhdoom Saeed U Zaman Felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:40 PM

The Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman has felicitated Syed Murad Ali Shah for being elected Sindh Chief Minister for the third time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024)

In his statement issued here on Tuesday Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman said that Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto once again bestowed confidence on Syed Murad Ali Shah and elected him as Chief Minister.

He said that Syed Murad Ali during his last tenure gained the confidence of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party and people by contributing in various fields and initiating uplift projects as well.

