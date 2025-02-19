Makhdoom Saeed U Zaman Pat Tribute To Nawab Yousuf Talpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman Atif has expressed his grief over the demise of Nawab Yusuf Talpar, a well-known senior politician of the People's Party.
In his condolence message Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman Atif said that Nawab Yusuf Talpar's political struggle was exemplary, his political services are unparalleled,
He said that the political services of Nawab Yusuf Talpar are not hidden from anyone.
Nawab Yusuf Talpar and the Makhdoom family had good relations. May Almighty Allah raise his rank and grant him Jannat al-Firdous and grant patience to his predecessors.
