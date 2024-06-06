Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pay rich tribute to poet Ishaq Rahi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed=u-Zaman ‘Atif’ has paid rich tribute to eminent intellectual, writer and Poet Ishaq Rahi.

In a statement on the occasion of 30th death anniversary of Ishaq rahi, Makhdoom Saeed said that Ishaq Rahi was not only a teacher but was a social activist, writer, poet as well as sophisticated nature person.

Saeed u Zaman said that Ishaq Rahi also remained a part of many literary circles and also strived for bringing advancement in every genre of poetry. He said that although Ishaq Rahi had separated physically from us but still living in our hearts through his literary contribution.