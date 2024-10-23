Open Menu

Makhdoom Saeed U Zaman Pays Tribute To Dr Siddiqui

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pays tribute to Dr Siddiqui

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Chairman of Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" has said that Dr. Habib ullah Siddiqui was a big name in the field of education and dedicated his all energies and potential for the uplift of Sindhi literature and education.

In a statement on death anniversary of educationist, researcher, writer and former secretary Sindhi Literary Board Dr.

Habibullah Siddiqui, Mkahdoom Saeed said that Dr. Habibullah Siddiqui made a great contribution to the land of Sindhi and earned a lot of achievements in his life.

Makhdoom further said that due to his courage, inquisitiveness, he was at the forefront in every field of literature and education, for which every human being strives,

He said that it was our effort to bring their unpublished materials to the stage and reach the hands of the readers.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Education All

Recent Stories

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

2 hours ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

2 hours ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

2 hours ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

2 hours ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

4 hours ago
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

17 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan