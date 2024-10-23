Makhdoom Saeed U Zaman Pays Tribute To Dr Siddiqui
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Chairman of Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" has said that Dr. Habib ullah Siddiqui was a big name in the field of education and dedicated his all energies and potential for the uplift of Sindhi literature and education.
In a statement on death anniversary of educationist, researcher, writer and former secretary Sindhi Literary Board Dr.
Habibullah Siddiqui, Mkahdoom Saeed said that Dr. Habibullah Siddiqui made a great contribution to the land of Sindhi and earned a lot of achievements in his life.
Makhdoom further said that due to his courage, inquisitiveness, he was at the forefront in every field of literature and education, for which every human being strives,
He said that it was our effort to bring their unpublished materials to the stage and reach the hands of the readers.
