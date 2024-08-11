Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pays tribute to Shamsheer ul Hyderi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chairman Sindhi Adbi board Makhdoom Saeeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ has paid rich tribute to eminent intellectual and poet Shamsheer ul Hyderi on his death anniversary.

In a statement, Makhdoom said that the literary contribution of Shamsheer ul Hyderi was laudable and will be remembered for a long time and his positive role was the torch bearer.

He said that Shamsheer ul Hyderi was not only a Scholar but also a good writer and a sensitive person.

He said that Shamsheer ul Hyderi was also associated with the Sindhi Adabi Board as a Secretary and worked for the Quarterly “Mehran" Magazine as an assistant editor.

Mkahdoom said that the Sindhi Adabi Board has published a special edition of Mehran magazine in recognition of his fabulous literary contribution.