Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman supports Saba Talpur to contest By-elections on NA-213 Umerkot

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Chairman Sarwari Jamaat Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman "Aatif" has extended support to Saba Talpur wife of Nawab Yousuf Talpur candidate for by-elections on NA-213 to be held in Umerkot

In a statement Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman said that the PPP leadership has taken a timely and better decision by allotting ticket to Saba Talpur.

He said that Nawab Yousuf Talpur was the only MNA who stood with Amin Faheem in the assembly at a crucial time, this is the reason I did not fill the form in front of Nawab Yusuf Talpar in the 2018 election.

Makhdoom Saeed felicitated Saba Talpur on getting the ticket for NA 213 Umerkot.