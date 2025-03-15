Open Menu

Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Supports Saba Talpur To Contest By-elections On NA-213 Umerkot

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman supports Saba Talpur to contest By-elections on NA-213 Umerkot

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Chairman Sarwari Jamaat Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman "Aatif" has extended support to Saba Talpur wife of Nawab Yousuf Talpur candidate for by-elections on NA-213 to be held in Umerkot

In a statement Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman said that the PPP leadership has taken a timely and better decision by allotting ticket to Saba Talpur.

He said that Nawab Yousuf Talpur was the only MNA who stood with Amin Faheem in the assembly at a crucial time, this is the reason I did not fill the form in front of Nawab Yusuf Talpar in the 2018 election.

Makhdoom Saeed felicitated Saba Talpur on getting the ticket for NA 213 Umerkot.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

2 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

2 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

3 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

3 hours ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

3 hours ago
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

4 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

4 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

5 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan