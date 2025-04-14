Makhdoom Saeed U Zaman Urges Muslim Countries To Raise Voice Against Israel Aggression
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman Atif has appealed to all Muslim countries to raise their voice against the Israeli oppression of Palestinians and help the oppressed Palestinians.
In a statement, Makhdoom said that if all the Muslim countries come together and become one voice, the atrocities against Palestine can be answered by the enemy.
He said that the Israeli government has started aggression upon Palestinian citizens for the past one and a half years. All the international powers as well as Muslim Countries are silent on this bloody attack.
In these difficult times, the Muslims of Palestine should be supported and the Muslim countries should provide immediate assistance to the injured and bereaved Palestinian people, he added.
There are currently more than fifty Muslim countries in the world and during their worship they should pray for Israel's destruction and annihilation against the oppression of the Muslims of Palestine and the role that Muslims should play in raising their voices against the oppression of Israel through social media platforms.
"All the products of Israel that exist in Muslim countries should be practically boycotted", he added.
