Open Menu

Makhdoom Saeed U Zaman Urges Muslim Countries To Raise Voice Against Israel Aggression

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman urges Muslim countries to raise voice against Israel aggression

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman Atif has appealed to all Muslim countries to raise their voice against the Israeli oppression of Palestinians and help the oppressed Palestinians.

In a statement, Makhdoom said that if all the Muslim countries come together and become one voice, the atrocities against Palestine can be answered by the enemy.

He said that the Israeli government has started aggression upon Palestinian citizens for the past one and a half years. All the international powers as well as Muslim Countries are silent on this bloody attack.

In these difficult times, the Muslims of Palestine should be supported and the Muslim countries should provide immediate assistance to the injured and bereaved Palestinian people, he added.

There are currently more than fifty Muslim countries in the world and during their worship they should pray for Israel's destruction and annihilation against the oppression of the Muslims of Palestine and the role that Muslims should play in raising their voices against the oppression of Israel through social media platforms.

"All the products of Israel that exist in Muslim countries should be practically boycotted", he added.

Recent Stories

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

54 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

54 minutes ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

54 minutes ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

54 minutes ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

55 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

55 minutes ago
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

56 minutes ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

56 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

56 minutes ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

56 minutes ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

2 hours ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan