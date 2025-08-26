Makhdoom Saeed U Zamanm Pays Tribute To Poet Imdad Husaini
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 02:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Chairdabi board Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" on the occasion of the death anniversary of eminent poet and intellectual Imdad Hussaini said that Imdad Hussaini was a significant name of the modern poetry of Sindhi language, who enriched Sindhi literature with a new identity and a new tone with his art and thought.
In a statement issued on Tuesday Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" said that Imdad Hussaini's poetry is not only about the aesthetics of words, but also a journey.
His poetry contains a message of philanthropy, love for the country and struggle, which will always guide the future generations.
He further said that the death anniversary of Imdad Hussaini is not only a day to remember, but his art and thoughts are the continuation of the bright traditions of Sindhi literature, which writers and poets will continue to acquire new directions in every era. Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" said that it is our duty not only to preserve the intellectual heritage of Imdad Hussaini, but also to convey it to the new generation, so that his voice and message remain alive and energetic forever.opportunity to renew the literary and intellectual commitment.
APP/nsm
