Open Menu

Makhdoom Saeed U Zamanm Pays Tribute To Poet Imdad Husaini

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Makhdoom Saeed u Zamanm pays tribute to poet Imdad Husaini

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Chairdabi board Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" on the occasion of the death anniversary of eminent poet and intellectual Imdad Hussaini said that Imdad Hussaini was a significant name of the modern poetry of Sindhi language, who enriched Sindhi literature with a new identity and a new tone with his art and thought.

In a statement issued on Tuesday Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" said that Imdad Hussaini's poetry is not only about the aesthetics of words, but also a journey.

His poetry contains a message of philanthropy, love for the country and struggle, which will always guide the future generations.

He further said that the death anniversary of Imdad Hussaini is not only a day to remember, but his art and thoughts are the continuation of the bright traditions of Sindhi literature, which writers and poets will continue to acquire new directions in every era. Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" said that it is our duty not only to preserve the intellectual heritage of Imdad Hussaini, but also to convey it to the new generation, so that his voice and message remain alive and energetic forever.opportunity to renew the literary and intellectual commitment.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan