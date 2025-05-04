Makhdoom Saeed Ul Zaman Pays Tribute To Journalists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) On International Day of Journalism, Chairman of Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" has said in his statement that journalism is the conscience of any society, which fulfills the duty of conveying truth and truth to the public in an unbiased manner.
On International Journalism Day, I pay tribute to all those journalists who put their lives on the line and risk their lives in search of the truth.
Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" said that on this day we should promise that we will work together to ensure journalistic freedom, transparency and access to correct information of the people.
Freedom of press is very important for a civilized, informed and just society.
He further said that I pray that the journalists of our country get more courage, security and freedom so that they can fulfill their professional responsibilities without any pressure.
