Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman Inaugurates Podcast Studio at Radio Pakistan Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A modern audio-visual podcast studio was inaugurated at Radio Pakistan Hyderabad during a formal ceremony attended by prominent literary and media personalities. The Chairman of the Sindhi Adabi board Jamshoro Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman “Atif” officially inaugurated the studio.

Speaking at the event, Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman praised Radio Pakistan for its remarkable contribution to keeping the public informed and promoting cultural activities throughout the country. He stated, “Radio Pakistan has played a vital role in every era. I am pleased that its administration has taken a forward-looking step by launching podcast broadcasting, which is a significant development in line with the demands of the modern era.”

He expressed hope that, as in the past, Radio Pakistan would continue to fulfill its role in promoting music, literature, knowledge and providing entertainment and information to the public through contemporary means.

Station Director of Radio Pakistan Hyderabad Dr Ali Akbar Hingorjo also addressed the gathering. He highlighted Radio Pakistan's historic role in providing timely information during natural disasters, in addition to serving the public's entertainment and informational needs. He said “the importance and usefulness of radio will continue in the future, especially as the importance of public broadcasting in society is increasing”.

Dr Hingorjo emphasized the global recognition of podcasting as a vital tool in the modern broadcasting landscape. “With the advancement of communication technology, the media industry has evolved significantly. Podcasts can be accessed anytime via the internet, allowing users to listen or watch programs at their convenience, thus expanding the reach of broadcasting,” he explained.

Renowned broadcaster and poet Naseer Mirza also spoke on the occasion. He noted that many popular singers, writers, poets and voice artists began their careers at Radio Pakistan Hyderabad. “Since its establishment in 1955, this station has provided a platform for talent from various regions of the province. The establishment of this podcast studio is a milestone in its journey,” he added.

On this occasion the program manager Muhammad Hussain, engineering manager Haji Muhammad Khokhar, senior producer Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Yaseen Junejo, Naima Siddique, Saeeda Chandio, Roshan Kalhoro, Talib Mughal, Abid Solangi, Khalid Chandio, Secretary of the Sindhi Adabi Board Dabir Mirza, Editor Mehran Magazine Jibran Zaib and other distinguished guests attended the event.