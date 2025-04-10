Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman Inaugurates Podcast Studio At Radio Pakistan Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A modern audio-visual podcast studio was inaugurated at Radio Pakistan Hyderabad during a formal ceremony attended by prominent literary and media personalities. The Chairman of the Sindhi Adabi board Jamshoro Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman “Atif” officially inaugurated the studio.
Speaking at the event, Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman praised Radio Pakistan for its remarkable contribution to keeping the public informed and promoting cultural activities throughout the country. He stated, “Radio Pakistan has played a vital role in every era. I am pleased that its administration has taken a forward-looking step by launching podcast broadcasting, which is a significant development in line with the demands of the modern era.”
He expressed hope that, as in the past, Radio Pakistan would continue to fulfill its role in promoting music, literature, knowledge and providing entertainment and information to the public through contemporary means.
Station Director of Radio Pakistan Hyderabad Dr Ali Akbar Hingorjo also addressed the gathering. He highlighted Radio Pakistan's historic role in providing timely information during natural disasters, in addition to serving the public's entertainment and informational needs. He said “the importance and usefulness of radio will continue in the future, especially as the importance of public broadcasting in society is increasing”.
Dr Hingorjo emphasized the global recognition of podcasting as a vital tool in the modern broadcasting landscape. “With the advancement of communication technology, the media industry has evolved significantly. Podcasts can be accessed anytime via the internet, allowing users to listen or watch programs at their convenience, thus expanding the reach of broadcasting,” he explained.
Renowned broadcaster and poet Naseer Mirza also spoke on the occasion. He noted that many popular singers, writers, poets and voice artists began their careers at Radio Pakistan Hyderabad. “Since its establishment in 1955, this station has provided a platform for talent from various regions of the province. The establishment of this podcast studio is a milestone in its journey,” he added.
On this occasion the program manager Muhammad Hussain, engineering manager Haji Muhammad Khokhar, senior producer Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Yaseen Junejo, Naima Siddique, Saeeda Chandio, Roshan Kalhoro, Talib Mughal, Abid Solangi, Khalid Chandio, Secretary of the Sindhi Adabi Board Dabir Mirza, Editor Mehran Magazine Jibran Zaib and other distinguished guests attended the event.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties24 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus10 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 202510 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad20 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight40 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package40 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik50 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP50 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured50 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan50 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad50 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners50 minutes ago