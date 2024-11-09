Makhdoom Saeed Uz Zaman Pays Tribute To Ibrahim Joyo, Shaukat Shoro
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed uz Zaman Atif has said that Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo has written a lot on various topics which was highly commendable literary work,
On the occasion of the death anniversary of two eminent intellectuals of Sindhi literature, Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo and Shaukat Hussain Shoro, Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman Atif Saeed have written a lot on various topics including science, literature, poetry, international literature and politics.
He said that Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo get translated of best books from eminent translators which proved highly useful for readers and also contributed for the uplift of quarterly "Mehran" which was a commendable work.
Makhdoom further said that the renowned storyteller, fiction writer and dramatist Shaukat Hussain Shoro were non-political and impartial writer in the service of Sindhi literature.
They will be remembered in history with golden words.
Saeed uz Zaman said that Shaukat Hussain Shoro has the honor of being the first editor of "Gul Phul" magazine. His services to Sindhi literature will be remembered for a long time.
Recent Stories
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Driver killed,two injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned musician, composer Master Ghulam Haider observed2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's strategic role highlighted in CISS-AJK's Book talk with Dr Jaspal2 minutes ago
-
District Population Welfare Department observes “Iqbal Day”2 minutes ago
-
FAO backs sustainable farming to strengthen food security in Pakistan: Country Rep2 minutes ago
-
Iqbal Day celebrated at High School Balambat2 minutes ago
-
PJA concludes five-day training on forensic,medico-legal skills for judicial officers3 minutes ago
-
Missing couple’s bodies recovered from deep well after challenging rescue operation13 minutes ago
-
Bus-tractor trolley crash claims 4 lives in Lasbela22 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad Rizvi holds khuli katchery22 minutes ago
-
Nine outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered22 minutes ago
-
Primary school teachers call off strike as demands accepted22 minutes ago