Makhdoom Saeed Uz Zaman Pays Tribute To Ibrahim Joyo, Shaukat Shoro

Published November 09, 2024

Makhdoom Saeed uz Zaman pays tribute to Ibrahim Joyo, Shaukat Shoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed uz Zaman Atif has said that Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo has written a lot on various topics which was highly commendable literary work,

On the occasion of the death anniversary of two eminent intellectuals of Sindhi literature, Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo and Shaukat Hussain Shoro, Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman Atif Saeed have written a lot on various topics including science, literature, poetry, international literature and politics.

He said that Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo get translated of best books from eminent translators which proved highly useful for readers and also contributed for the uplift of quarterly "Mehran" which was a commendable work.

Makhdoom further said that the renowned storyteller, fiction writer and dramatist Shaukat Hussain Shoro were non-political and impartial writer in the service of Sindhi literature.

They will be remembered in history with golden words.

Saeed uz Zaman said that Shaukat Hussain Shoro has the honor of being the first editor of "Gul Phul" magazine. His services to Sindhi literature will be remembered for a long time.

