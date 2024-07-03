Open Menu

Makhdoom Saeed Uz Zaman Pays Tribute To Mirza Qaleech Baig

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Makhdoom Saeed uz Zaman pays tribute to Mirza Qaleech Baig

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed uz Zaman ‘Atif’ has said that every person of Sindh should proud of Shams ul Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig which was a great name in Sindhi literature.

In a startement on 95th death anniversary of Mirza Qaleech Baig Makhdoom saeed said that contribution of Mirza Qaleech Baig for Sindhi literature in prose and poetry would be remembered for long time.

He said that Mirza Qaleech Baig worked on genres of Prose and Poetry and completed deficiency of every topic in literature.

Makhdoom said that Qaleech family has introduced many scholars and enriched Sindhi literature.

Saeed further said that Sindhi Adabi Board has published so many books of Mirza Qaleech Baig in Sindhi Language including children literature to his autobiography.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board, Mirza Dabeer Baig Secretary with his staff visited graveyard of Mirza Qaleech Baig and offered fateha.

APP/nsm

