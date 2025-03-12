Makhdoom Saeed Zaman Pays Tribute To Makhdoom Khaliq U Zaman
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" has paid rich tribute to Makhdoom Khaleeq-ul-Zaman.
In a statement on the occasion of death anniversary of Makhdoom Khaliq u Zaman Chairman SAB said that Makhdoom Khaliq played an importnat role in struggle for democracy during General Zia's dictatorship and also imprisoned in Much Jail, Kot Lakpat, Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur Central Jail where he endured hardships of jail.
Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" said that people of Hala Maan Sarwari Jamaat gave the most arrests in the Movement against the restoration of democracy (MRD) in which thousands of people gathered on the National Highway of Hala and jammed the highway.
The people of Sarwari Jamaat failed the efforts of Zia-ul-Haq by putting a shroud on their head.
He said that Benazir Bhutto was elected as the chairperson, a big convention was held in People's Party Jo Hala, in which she was elected as the chairperson.
Before him Ms Begum Nusrat Bhutto was the Chairperson of People's Party.
Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" further said that the people of Pakistan will never forget the politics and struggle of Makhdoom Khaleeq-ul-Zaman and those who met him once will always remember him.
