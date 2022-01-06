Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi appointed Vice Chairman PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has appointed Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the party's Vice Chairman.

A notification dated December 26, 2021 was issued by the PTI Secretariat here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a statement said that his appointment as the party's Vice Chairman was an honor for him. He thanked PTI Chairman Imran Khan for reposing the trust.

Qureshi said that as Vice Chairman of PTI he will continue to serve along with other office bearers, members and workers for further strengthening the party.