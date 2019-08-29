UrduPoint.com
Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Apprises His New Zealander Counterpart Of Kashmir Situation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:52 PM

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprises his New Zealander counterpart of Kashmir situation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters about the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir over a telephonic call on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters about the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir over a telephonic call on Thursday. The Foreign Minister briefed the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region. He also highlighted the danger of India carrying out a false flag operation to divert the world's attention from its crimes in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister apprised the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of New Zealand of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines, communications blackout and complete lockdown for the last 23 days.

The whole political leadership is under arrest. People are being denied their right to religious freedom by not allowing them to say Eid and Friday prayers.

He also said that an international organization Genocide Watch had issued a "Genocide Alert" for Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that the situation was extremely alarming. The use of force by the Indian forces could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Winston Peters said that New Zealand was following the situation with concern. New Zealand believed in upholding human rights and the rule of law.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

