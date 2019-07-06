UrduPoint.com
Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi To Join Urs Ceremony Of Hazrat Bibi Rasti Pak Damin On Sunday

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 11:16 PM

Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi to join Urs ceremony of Hazrat Bibi Rasti Pak Damin on Sunday

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will chair a session in the 745th Urs ceremony of Hazrat Bibi Rasti Pak Damin, the mother of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam, on Sunday evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will chair a session in the 745th Urs ceremony of Hazrat Bibi Rasti Pak Damin, the mother of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam, on Sunday evening.

The foreign minister will arrive from Islamabad on a short visit. After participating in the inaugural ceremony of the Urs, he would leave for Islamabad , said a press release issued by Babul Quraish, a local media cell of the Qureshi Family.

