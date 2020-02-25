'Makhdoom Talibul Mola Dialysis Center ' inaugurated at Taluka hospital Hala

(@FahadShabbir)

The provincial Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-uz- Zaman on Tuesday inaugurated "Makhdoom Talibul Mola Dialysis Centre" at Taluka hospital Hala

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The provincial Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-uz- Zaman on Tuesday inaugurated "Makhdoom Talibul Mola Dialysis Centre" at Taluka hospital Hala.

The 3- Bed Dialysis center was established at Taluka hospital in year 2009 which had become dysfunctional after short span of time.

On special directives of Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-uz- Zaman the Dialysis center has been made functional once again.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Makhdoom Mehboob-uz- Zaman said the provincial Government was providing best possible medical and treatment facilities to the people of all over Sindh including Matiari district.

Dialysis of six patients was being conducted in Makhdoom Talibul Mola Centre on daily basis, Mehboob-uz- Zaman said and informed that a separate ladies dialysis ward would soon be established to provide these facilities to lady patients.

He praised the efforts of district administration for revival of this dialysis center in Taluka hospital and hoped that it would continue to work for providing best medical facilities to the people of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio informed that in Dialysis center, Rs. 2000 were being spent on each patient daily basis and they were being given three times meals and medicines free of cost.

The DC said in order to provide treatment facilities to the people all vacant posts of medical as well as para-medical staff would soon be filled while two new ambulances would also be provided to the hospital.

The provincial Minister Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman also visited the Dialysis centre and inquired after health of the admitted patients.

The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Ghulam Haider Chandio, District Health Officer Ghulam Rasool Waswano, Assistant Commissioner Hala Abdul Majeed Zuhrani, Medical Superintendent Dr. Mohammad Bachal Gharwan, Additional DHO Dr. Ram Lohana and others were also present on the occasion.