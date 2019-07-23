UrduPoint.com
Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi For Maximum Plantation To Cope With Global Warming

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:13 PM

Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi for maximum plantation to cope with global warming

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Tuesday stressed the need for maximum tree plantation to cope with global warming

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Tuesday stressed the need for maximum tree plantation to cope with global warming.

He expressed these remarks while planting a tree here at Khawaja Fareed Social Security Hospital. He said that PM's campaign for maximum plantation for trees would bring positive results.

Khyber Pakhtunkhah had been converted into green region by the plantation, he said and added that trees could help save people from bad impacts of global warming.

Everybody should play role in tree plantation campaign, he stated.

Earlier, the administration of Khawaja Fareed Social Hospital welcomed Zain Qureshi on his arrival.

Zain visited different wards of the hospital and reviewed facilities being provided to industrial workers.

MS Dr Tariq briefed the federal parliamentary secretary about the working of the hospital. Zain Qureshi also distributed certificates among the staffers for their good performance.

