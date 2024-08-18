Open Menu

Makhdoom Zaman Expresses Concern Over Deteriorating Law & Order Situation In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Chairman, Sindhi Adabi board, Nakhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ while expressing his concern over the deteriorating situation of law and order in Sindh has demanded to bring reforms in police and conduct massive operation against dacoits.

He expressed these views in a lunch hosted by the spiritual leader of Jilani Jamaat Pir Jatan Shah Jilani at Dargaah Pir Sher Muhammad Shah Jilani near Tando Allahyar.

Makhdoom Saeed said that the law and order situation in Sindh particularly in upper Sindh was highly deteriorated, therefore a massive operation against dacoits and bringing reforms in the police department was imperative as delay in carrying out operation against outlaws triggering crime in the province.

Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Mian Hassam Bhatti,Pir Noor Hassan, Pir Bashir and Shahid Malah were also present on the occasion.

APP/nsm

