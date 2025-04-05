Makhdoom Zaman Pays Tribute To Dr. Nabi Baloch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman Atif has said that the work done by Dr. Nabi Bux BaLoch is worthy of praise.
In a statement on the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch, Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman 'Aatif' said that the literary work of Dr. nabi Bux Baloch particularly in Sindhi's folk literature, history, language, music, classical poetry, and elegies, through extensive research and research on the Sindhi language and literature was the treasure of Sindh.
Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman 'Aatif' said that many books in the field of folk literature prepared by Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch have been published under the Sindhi Literature Board's 'Folk Literature Plan' on almost all topics, including Gajhartun, Ghachich, Dur, Madhwan, Manajatun and Sindhi dictionary (five volumes).
Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch was proficient in English, Sindhi, Urdu, Arabic, Persian, and Syriac languages.
The new generation of Sindh will continue to appreciate the work done by him and the light extracted from him for centuries. Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman 'Aatif' further said that Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch's services to Sindhi literature, history and language will always be remembered in history.
The Sindhi Literary Board is in the process of publishing all the volumes of Sindhi folk tales in the form of urdu translation.
Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman 'Aatif' has said that Dr. Bakhsh Khan pays tribute to his services on the occasion of Baloch Day.
