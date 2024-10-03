Open Menu

Makhdoom Zaman Pays Tribute To Talib-ul-Maula

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Makhdoom Zaman pays tribute to Talib-ul-Maula

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Atif has said that the truthfulness and outspokenness of Makhdoom Talib- ul- Maula was exemplary.

In his message on the Birthday of Makhdoom Talib-ul-Maula, he said that although the trend of Makhdoom Talib ul Maula was towards literature, Poetry and song, however, he also took part in politics and proved his potential.

He said that Makhdoom Talib-ul-Maula was among the pioneer leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was paying respect to Makhdoom Talib-ul-Maula like his benefactors.

Saeed said that Makhdoom Muhammad Zaman Talib-ul-Mola was very fond of poetry and literature. Ghazal and Kafiun are highly exclusive, the character of Makhdoom Muhammad Zaman Talibul Moola is an unforgettable chapter of history, which Sindhi people will remember for years.

In 1950, on the occasion of the Hyderabad Conference, Makhdoom Muhammad Zaman Talib-ul-Mola gave the title "Mahboob Al-Shaaraa".But he never used that title

In recognition of his social, literary and national service, many honors have been awarded, among which "Tamgha Pakistan", "Latif Award" and "Hilal Imtiaz" are important.

