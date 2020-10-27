Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi demands UN to take notice of blasphemous sketches

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Tuesday stressed upon the United Nations (UN) to take notice of the blasphemous caricatures as over one billion Muslims across the globe were much concerned on the issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Tuesday stressed upon the United Nations (UN) to take notice of the blasphemous caricatures as over one billion Muslims across the globe were much concerned on the issue.

Zain Qureshi strongly condemned the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron as it injure sentiments of the Muslim Ummah and said the French government should have played positive role in this regard.

He expressed these views during inauguration of different uplift schemes at UCs Karyalpur, Kakhaywala, Tataypur, Lothar, Multaniwala and some other areas of NA 157.

He informed that Pakistan lodged its protest with French Ambassador in Islamabad. There is need to control over rising trend of Islamophobia, he noted . The entire Muslim World have concerns over the statement of the French President, stated Zain. The feelings of Muslims must be honoured, he stressed adding that attempts are being made to divide and fan hatred at international level. On this occasion, Khalid Javed Warriach, Muhammad Ameen Panwar, Malik Shoukat, Malik Akbar, Muhammad Akhlaaq and many other local notables were also present.