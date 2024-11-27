Making Big Claims, Fleeing Protest Site Hallmark Of PTI: Tarar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2024 | 02:35 PM
Federal Information Minister says no firing was carried out on PTI protesters and rules out fatalities among them
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar criticized the PTI leadership, saying that making big claims and then fleeing the protest site is their hallmark.
He said that both Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur fled together in the same vehicle.
Tarar said that no firing was carried out on PTI protesters and there were no fatalities among them.
During a visit to the D-Chowk and Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad overnight, he said the PTI is resorting to baseless propaganda to avoid embarrassment. He clarified that while the protesters were dispersed, there was no state firing involved.
Pointing to the deserted vehicles left behind by the protesters, the Information Minister said they damaged public property. He said it is beyond understanding as to what was the aim of their protest.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic police launch awareness campaign for drivers6 minutes ago
-
Chinese's high level delegation led by Gen Zhang Youxia visits GHQ, meets COAS6 minutes ago
-
Naqvi commends security forces for restoring peace in Islamabad26 minutes ago
-
SCP refuses to take suo moto on use of force against PTI protesters26 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 94,400 cusecs water26 minutes ago
-
Traders to follow the ban on plastic shopper bags in Nowshera Virkan: AC26 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'winter kits' to deserving children in AJK36 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for Polio eradication46 minutes ago
-
DC inspects development projects, sanitation measures46 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises Police for foil terrorist attack at Punjab-KP border46 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'Winter Kits' to deserving school-going children in AJK46 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah inaugurates fashion design studios & distributes scholarship cheques46 minutes ago