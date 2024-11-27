Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

(@Abdulla99267510)

Federal Information Minister says no firing was carried out on PTI protesters and rules out fatalities among them

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar criticized the PTI leadership, saying that making big claims and then fleeing the protest site is their hallmark.

He said that both Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur fled together in the same vehicle.

Tarar said that no firing was carried out on PTI protesters and there were no fatalities among them.

During a visit to the D-Chowk and Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad overnight, he said the PTI is resorting to baseless propaganda to avoid embarrassment. He clarified that while the protesters were dispersed, there was no state firing involved.

Pointing to the deserted vehicles left behind by the protesters, the Information Minister said they damaged public property. He said it is beyond understanding as to what was the aim of their protest.