Making development process productive imperative for sustainable prosperity: Murtaza

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that it was important to make the development process productive for sustainable development and prosperity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that it was important to make the development process productive for sustainable development and prosperity.

The Administrator said this while talking to the Federal parliamentary delegation that visited Sindh under the leadership of Minister of State and Convener National Parliamentary Task Force for SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam.

He said that "Sindh province has the best legislation for the rights of women, children and minorities." The Sindh Assembly has played a very active and progressive role so far.

He said "The Government of Sindh and its subordinate local bodies will cooperate in all efforts at the federal level to make the development works useful and purposeful." Member National Assembly Shazia Soomro was also part of the delegation.

The Administrator Karachi appreciated the actions of the task force of the National Assembly for the sustainable development strategy, adding that for the implementation of the sustainable development objectives, an atmosphere of effective communication and cooperation must be established between the provincial governments so that the fruits of development works could reach the common people.

"In places where development plans are being made, local people and related institutions are being involved in the development process," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said "From allocation of budget to implementation of development works, every stage is fully monitored in which elected public representatives have also been included.

" He said that the first priority has been given to improving the existing urban infrastructure and providing maximum facilities to the people.

"Development works in cities of Sindh, including Karachi, are proof of the fact that the Sindh government is committed to the welfare of the people and in this regard, no compromise has been made on the quality of the development process," the Administrator said.

Minister of State Rumina Khurshid Alam said that the purpose of the visit was to review the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the local level and provide advice to the provincial government in this regard so that the stakeholders of the Sindh government were taken into confidence.

She said that the target of the visit included establishing mechanisms for smooth provincial communication and reviewing the implementation of SDGs.

Rumina said that ministries of Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Fisheries, Forests, Women Development, Health, Social Welfare, Coastal Development and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab have been approached.

She said that alongwith this, the current measures taken by the Sindh government to increase the understanding of SDGs and its indicators and targets were also being considered as sustainable development goals could only be achieved when all stakeholders in national, provincial and local governments were brought together.