Making Efforts To Hold General Elections Through Electric Votes, Says Fawad Chaudhary

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 12:52 PM

Making efforts to hold general elections through electric votes, says Fawad chaudhary

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology says Election Commission of Pakistan to notifiy success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in NA-75 by elections.

DASKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2021) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that they were trying their best for free, fair and transparent elections by ending the politics of horse-trading, sale and purchase of votes.

Fawad Chaudhary requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to notify success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in NA-75 by-elections.

However, he said his party would accept ECP’s decision on NA-75.

He expressed these views during his visit to Daska on Sunday. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan were present there on the occasion.

Two persons died on the day of by-election in Daska while the suspect was arrested by the police.

Talking about murders, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the culprits involved in the murder would get punishment as per law.

She said that the law would prevail and the culprits would get penalized under the law soon after culmination of the inquiry.

Usman Dar who ran election campaign during by-elections said that Rana Sanaullah reached the constituency along with his armed men on the polling to disrupt the election process. He said that the people of Daska gave tough response against the violent acts of the PMl-N. He lauded his party workers for showing courage against hooliganism.

It may be mentioned here that federal ministers and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached Daska as the political temperature in NA-75 runs high after Friday’s by-polling in the constituency.

The results of the NA-75 were withheld on the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan, fearing alteration shown by the polling staff.

