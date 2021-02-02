UrduPoint.com
Making GB Tourism Hub PM's Vision: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 09:08 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said making Gilgit-Baltistan a tourism hub was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

He was talking to GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid here. GB Information Minister Fatehullah Khan was also present during the meeting.

Shibli Faraz said Gilgit-Baltistan was rich in natural beauty and an attractive destination for tourists from all over the world.

The tourism development would not only raise the living standard of area people but also provide them ample employment opportunities, he added.

The minister said the development and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan was the top most priority of the present government.

He said Pakistan Television was playing an active role in projecting the beauty and regional culture of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Filming of beautiful places in Pakistan, he said, was being made part of the new film policy.

Speaking on the occasion, the GB chief minister said the media played a key role in promoting tourism. The GB government would fully support every effort to highlight the culture and natural beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan.

