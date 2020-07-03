UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Making Inquiry Report Public To Help PIA Re-emerge As Credible Airline: Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Making inquiry report public to help PIA re-emerge as credible airline: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said making the inquiry report about the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) would help the national flag carrier re-emerge as the most prestigious and credible airline in the world.

The report was released in the best interest of the airline and the nation as all those who had recruited the 58 fake degree holders in the PIA would be brought to justice, he said while talking to a news channel.

To a question about the privatization of PIA's Roosevelt Hotel, the minister said he was given due importance at every decision making forum in that regard. All the unlawful procedures such as the role of task force in the presence of Privatization Commission's by-laws, terms of reference (TORs) and direct sending of summary by the PIA to the commission were denotified on his advice at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Hotel All Cabinet Best PIA

Recent Stories

Constable martyrs, 9 injure in police operation

6 minutes ago

Ch Fawad underscores need to reform judicial syste ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieves over death of Sikh pilgrims ..

6 minutes ago

Rwanda Dismisses French Probe Into Plane Downing T ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister for redesigning master plans to tur ..

6 minutes ago

Power Ministry contradicts news item aired by priv ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.