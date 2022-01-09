UrduPoint.com

Making Karachi Again A 'city Of Lights', Says Murtaza Wahab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Making Karachi again a 'city of lights', says Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Spokesperson for Sindh government and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated the up-gradation and renovation work of Shawn Circle -Boat Basin Bilawal House Chowrangi.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi, Senior PPP Leader Najmi Alam, Khalil Hot, Karamullah Waqasi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The rehabilitation and up-gradation work was being carried out under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Programme, said a communique.

Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Administrator of Karachi, said that these works would further enhance the beauty of the city.

"Sindh government is making Karachi a city of lights once again as per the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari," he said.

He said that the provincial government was carrying out development works without any discrimination in the city as per its promise.

He said that four major parks along with food Street would also be rehabilitated. He said that development works were underway in the city under Karachi Neighborhood Development Programme .

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Gizri football ground was being converted into sports complex. A sports complex equipped with modern facilities was also being constructed in Sherpao Colony.

The administrator said that roads around Civil Hospital Karachi were being renovated. "Work is being started on 18 projects in Karachi. Funds were being released for mega projects of Sindh government in Karachi," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Football Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Sports Circle Sunday Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

13 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

21 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

21 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

21 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.