Making Karachi clean among priorities: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that making the city clean was one of the provincial government's priorities, and has instructed the Sindh Solid Waste Management board to work with all the energy and available resources to clean the city.

He said this while making a surprise visit to different areas of the city on Thursday. PPP South District General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board officers were also present on the occasion.

Mayor Karachi inspected the cleanliness of the roads and talked to the staff engaged in cleaning work there, he said that we have to serve the city with hard work and dedication, he said that if the citizens are concerned about cleanliness and have any complaints, they can register on 1128 so that action can be taken.

He said the way the citizens of Karachi have expressed their trust in the People's Party and us, we will not let them down in any way and will spare no effort in serving the city.

He said that arrangements are in progress for Eid-ul-Azha, trenches are being made at many places in connection with removal of offal operation.

He said that it is a big operation and millions of citizens sacrifice animals on Eid-ul-Azha. Mayor Karachi said that complaint centers will be set up in every district so that citizens could register their complaints.

He said that along with Eid-ul-Azha, the work of cleaning the drains is also going on because the monsoon season is about to start and the Meteorological Department has predicted that Karachi is likely to have more rains than the previous years, so we have to make arrangements in this regard.

The Mayor Karachi said that the Department of Municipal Services has been directed to keep all its machinery in proper condition and to keep clear those chocking points where rainwater drainage is obstructed.

He said that these are big tasks and they can be tackled only as a result of teamwork. Lifting the garbage and the process of water drainage from the roads and cleaning of small and large drains in the rainy season can be completed in an efficient manner. Later the mayor left for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.