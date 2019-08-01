Making Pakistan clean, green is collective responsibility: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@imziishan)

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressing clean environment as collective responsibility, on Thursday said every citizen had the responsibility towards achieving the goal of a clean and green Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressing clean environment as collective responsibility, on Thursday said every citizen had the responsibility towards achieving the goal of a clean and green Pakistan.

Addressing at the launch of 'Plastic-free Pakistan' campaign here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said a nation-wide awareness campaign was required to involve everyone to make their contribution for clean environment.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said plastic bag was one of the major reasons causing problems of drainage and mentioned the recent rains in Karachi that choked the entire sewerage system of the metropolitan.

He said climate change was a big challenge for Pakistan for being situated at an environmentally vulnerable region.

He said to whatever extent the country made progress in infrastructural development, it would be ineffective to attract foreign tourists without cleanliness.

The Foreign Minister said the role of youth and civil society was important who could effectively champion the cause of a clean country.

He lauded the initiative of State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul to eliminate use of plastic bags and expressed confidence that the step would contribute to a presentable picture of Pakistan in international community.

State Minister Zartaj Gul said the use of plastic bags would be banned in the capital from August 14 and the campaign would be later expanded to other parts of country.

She said the undegradable nature of plastic waste was a nuisance that badly affected the environment.