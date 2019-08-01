UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Making Pakistan Clean, Green Is Collective Responsibility: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:46 PM

Making Pakistan clean, green is collective responsibility: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressing clean environment as collective responsibility, on Thursday said every citizen had the responsibility towards achieving the goal of a clean and green Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressing clean environment as collective responsibility, on Thursday said every citizen had the responsibility towards achieving the goal of a clean and green Pakistan.

Addressing at the launch of 'Plastic-free Pakistan' campaign here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said a nation-wide awareness campaign was required to involve everyone to make their contribution for clean environment.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said plastic bag was one of the major reasons causing problems of drainage and mentioned the recent rains in Karachi that choked the entire sewerage system of the metropolitan.

He said climate change was a big challenge for Pakistan for being situated at an environmentally vulnerable region.

He said to whatever extent the country made progress in infrastructural development, it would be ineffective to attract foreign tourists without cleanliness.

The Foreign Minister said the role of youth and civil society was important who could effectively champion the cause of a clean country.

He lauded the initiative of State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul to eliminate use of plastic bags and expressed confidence that the step would contribute to a presentable picture of Pakistan in international community.

State Minister Zartaj Gul said the use of plastic bags would be banned in the capital from August 14 and the campaign would be later expanded to other parts of country.

She said the undegradable nature of plastic waste was a nuisance that badly affected the environment.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Civil Society Progress August From Rains

Recent Stories

Tabreed reports solid results for H1 2019 with und ..

2 minutes ago

Expatriates playing vital role for stability, deve ..

1 minute ago

Attock police arrested eight suspects, drugs recov ..

6 minutes ago

Total recall: N. Koreans in memory championship su ..

6 minutes ago

Stopping statins may increase cardiovascular risk

6 minutes ago

How 'tickling' the ear could prevent age related d ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.