Making Pakistan Green For Future Generations: PM

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Making Pakistan green for future generations: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his government was focused on carrying out plantations in the country for the sake of its coming generations.

"The greening of Pakistan (is) for our future generations," the prime minister said in a tweet, with regard to his vision of a Clean and Green Pakistan.

The prime minister shared a video clip showing the barren land of Bhakkar in 2019 turned into lush green land under the government's plantation drive.

"Amazing results of billion tree plantation drive in just over two and a half years," he said, mentioning the Bhakkar's before and after the video.

