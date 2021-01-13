LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz said the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was making the country an Islamic welfare state.

She expressed these views while addressing a seminar on "Philosophy of Iqbal and Quaid's Pakistan" jointly organized by Unique Group of Institutions and Aiwan-e-Iqbal, here on Wednesday.

The minister said that at present, Pakistan was facing various challenges including economic, political and social challenges which could be dealt by forging unity.

She said the PTI government had always raised its voice in every forum to highlight the importance of women in the society and steps were being taken to enable Pakistani women to exercise all their rights in the society. "Women are a part of society without which society can neither develop nor meet social and economic needs, so long as we are not serious about giving women their rights," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof.

Abdul Manan Khurram said that Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam were supporters of two national ideologies and it was on the basis of these two national ideologies that Pakistan was achieved and now it is our responsibility to protect this country and play your part in its prosperity and development.

He said the Unique Group of Institutions organizes various events in the light of the ideas of Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam to guide its students and today's event is also a link in the same chain. Director Iqbal academy Dr. Basira Umbereen and renowned Iqbal Scholar Najeeb Jamal also addressed the function. Administrator Aiwan-e-Iqbal Anjum Waheed, Vice Chairman Unique Group Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof. Amjad Ali Khan, Director Unique Group Prof. Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, AdditionalDirector Unique Group Syed Nadeem Alam and Manager Media and Communications Zaneer Chaudhrywere also present on the occasion.