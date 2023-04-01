Making street children useful citizens prime responsibility of state, says DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :District administration has decided to take practical measures for the rehabilitation, training and education of abandoned children.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir ordered the child protection bureau to complete patronage to these kids during his surprise visit to child protection bureau here on Saturday.

He reviewed the arrangements there and said that making street children an active members of the society was the prime responsibility of the state.

He directed the bureau to pay special attention to the children who are victims of domestic violence, adding that the cente was providing complete accommodation and education facilities to the children.

District Incharge child protection bureau Shafaat Zafar briefed the DC about the working of Child Protection Bureau, child helpline 1121 and various sections.

Umer also inspected the children's hostel and met the abandoned, homeless children residing in the institution and expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided there.

Around 60 homeless children were accommodated in the child bureau while all basic facilities were being provided.