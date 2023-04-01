UrduPoint.com

Making Street Children Useful Citizens Prime Responsibility Of State, Says DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Making street children useful citizens prime responsibility of state, says DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :District administration has decided to take practical measures for the rehabilitation, training and education of abandoned children.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir ordered the child protection bureau to complete patronage to these kids during his surprise visit to child protection bureau here on Saturday.

He reviewed the arrangements there and said that making street children an active members of the society was the prime responsibility of the state.

He directed the bureau to pay special attention to the children who are victims of domestic violence, adding that the cente was providing complete accommodation and education facilities to the children.

District Incharge child protection bureau Shafaat Zafar briefed the DC about the working of Child Protection Bureau, child helpline 1121 and various sections.

Umer also inspected the children's hostel and met the abandoned, homeless children residing in the institution and expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided there.

Around 60 homeless children were accommodated in the child bureau while all basic facilities were being provided.

Related Topics

Education Visit All

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ so ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ social media campaign

5 minutes ago
 Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

20 minutes ago
 Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Se ..

Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Sensory Awareness Course’ on D ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten ba ..

Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten banks to enhance security and ta ..

20 minutes ago
 MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dub ..

MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dubai

20 minutes ago
 China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge i ..

China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge in 2022

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.