Making sugar scandal report public is real change: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Saturday said making sugar scandal report public was the real change for what Prime Minister Imran Khan was voted by the people of the country.

Talking to private news channel, he said the PTI government had left no point for the opposition to score at any stage of the investigation on sugar and flour scandal.

The PTI lawmaker said nobody talked about the earlier roles of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and his Omni Group as members of the sugar bodies, nor they were exposed, whereas the people witnessed that ministers and chief minister were presented before the commission to record their statements during the investigation.

Sadaqat Abbasi said all the speculations of the opposition were proved false at every stage of the investigation into the sugar scandal.