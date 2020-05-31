UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Making Sugar Scandal Report Public Is Real Change: Sadaqat Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 01:20 AM

Making sugar scandal report public is real change: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Saturday said making sugar scandal report public was the real change for what Prime Minister Imran Khan was voted by the people of the country.

Talking to private news channel, he said the PTI government had left no point for the opposition to score at any stage of the investigation on sugar and flour scandal.

The PTI lawmaker said nobody talked about the earlier roles of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and his Omni Group as members of the sugar bodies, nor they were exposed, whereas the people witnessed that ministers and chief minister were presented before the commission to record their statements during the investigation.

Sadaqat Abbasi said all the speculations of the opposition were proved false at every stage of the investigation into the sugar scandal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Scandal All Government Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to 17,546 ..

7 minutes ago

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

52 minutes ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

52 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Bahrain reports 291 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Italy reports 111 new coronavirus

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.